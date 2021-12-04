Letter: Thank you for publishing information about the IRC Hearing BEFORE the Hearing

Thank you for publishing yesterday’s (12/1/21) opinion piece by Wolfe, Eisenberg and Bickel regarding the Independent Redistricting Commission’s Saturday public hearing BEFORE the hearing takes place. The Star did the citizens of Tucson a huge favor letting people know about the event so they could make their opinions known about the gerrymandered districts. As a resident in the Houghton Corridor, I feel as though I and my fellow City of Tucson neighbors have become sacrificial lambs to the IRC’s attempt to create LD17, a Republican-leaning suburban district in violation of every stated principal the IRC should be using to create districts. What do the precincts on the east side of Tucson have in common with the suburbs on Tucson’s northwest side, 40 miles away? The district is neither compact, contiguous nor competitive. We Tucson citizens in the Houghton Corridor are, sadly, just being used as pawns so that Oro Valley can be linked to the Vail area. The IRC will hear from me.
Nancy Burton, Democratic precinct committee person in Precinct 218, LD10
East side
