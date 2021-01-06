 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you for this excellent article
Thank you for the article “With teen suicides on the rise, educators struggle to address students’ mental health” by Danyelle Khmara. I appreciate the tremendous effort put forth by counselors and teachers to work with kids having a hard time. I noticed as a volunteer there are kids who need a listening ear. The need seems to exceed the resources, especially this year.

I love it that a teacher is letting kids type in the chat while she’s teaching. My young grandchild, normally sunny, has had a difficult time not being able to see her friends at school and hang out on the playground. Little things like this to lift children’s spirits are so important. Plus it may improve their spelling!

Thanks to Danyelle Khmara for writing this & thank you for publishing it. This is an article that makes me proud to be an Arizona Daily Star subscriber.

Pat Eisenberg

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

