I write to congratulate the Arizona Daily Star on joining with other newspapers around the country to push back on efforts by President Trump to diminish the credibility and importance of a free press. It is astonishing to me that I would ever hear a President of the United States call the press "the enemy of the people."
Having access to a broad range of information, including information contradicting and correcting false or misleading statements by governmental representatives, is critical to democracy and informed participation by its citizens. This is a fundamental right guaranteed to us which is under attack by a man with little knowledge of or respect for history and the Constitution. I urge you to continue to bring information and clarity to local, state and national issues and to refuse to be intimidated or cowed by efforts to discredit the critical service you provide.
Constance P. Brunt
West side
