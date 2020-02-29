Letter: Thank you for your headlines

Re: the Feb. 27 letter "Fancy-pants headlines."
Today I learned a new word from a fellow letter writer: sesquipedalian. For those not inclined to look it up (I had to), it means using long words, or long winded. I would like to thank the writer for introducing me to it, and I would also like the thank your erudite headline writers at the Star for trusting in the sophistication of the readers, or at least their ability to use a dictionary. Most of us are not philistines, and we'll never improve if we are never challenged.
Nickolas Clark
Southeast side
