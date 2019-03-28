I just finished reading Jill Abramson's "Merchants of Truth," which discusses efforts by both traditional print publishers and web-based journalism to produce enough of a profit from digital advertising to survive. If not, the only choices may be extreme cost-cutting of staff and perhaps the end of more print newspapers themselves, resulting in fewer and fewer media covering local news.
Then on Sunday, Tim Steller reported on the increasing numbers of slain journalists and the fact that their deaths aren't covered as thoroughly as in the past due to decreased resources.
As a former journalist myself, I am grateful that we still have the Star here in Tucson and that it continues to be an excellent source of local and state news. Thank you!
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.