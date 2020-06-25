Letter: Thank You Gov. Ducey - Not
View Comments

Letter: Thank You Gov. Ducey - Not

Just saw a photo of a lung that had been removed from a young COVID-19 patient in Chicago. Wonderful that there was a bed available for her. Things could have been very, very bad.

Let's give a shout out to our great Arizona Governor Ducey and thank him for his assurance we will have ample hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Oh, wait. He didn't say anything about have spare lungs available. Probably just an oversight.

Albert Cox

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: False safety

Gov. Ducey’s attitude seems to be, don’t worry about getting COVID-19 because we have enough hospital beds to take care of you. Do be careful …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News