Letter: Thank You Gov. Ducey - Not

Just saw a photo of a lung that had been removed from a young COVID-19 patient in Chicago. Wonderful that there was a bed available for her. Things could have been very, very bad.
Let's give a shout out to our great Arizona Governor Ducey and thank him for his assurance we will have ample hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
Oh, wait. He didn't say anything about have spare lungs available. Probably just an oversight.
Albert Cox
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
