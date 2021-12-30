 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank You Governor Ducey
Letter: Thank You Governor Ducey

Dear Governor Ducey,

Thank you for doing so much to keep the pandemic going full-bore with your latest anti-vaccine/anti-mask mandate proclamations. You've gone above and beyond! It's absolutely wonderful that you have placed politics above public health! Your virtue signaling has been perfect.

Few in your position could have accomplished so much to promote the coronavirus, and to kill so many of your state's citizens. You are doing a tremendous service to COVID-19. The Republicans and children filling Arizona hospitals appreciate you beyond mere words!

Thank you again for a truly magnificent performance! tRumpublicans everywhere are impressed. Your political future is assured. You must be very proud!

Waid Reynolds

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

