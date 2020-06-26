Letter: Thank you, Governor Ducey
Letter: Thank you, Governor Ducey

What a hypocrite! It’s ok for large crowds to gather unmasked (Trump’s rallies) because Ducey doesn’t want to interfere with anyone’s rights. But if you own a bar or a restaurant and are not stopping large groups of people at your place of business then Ducey will sick the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on you. Time for Ducey to go.

James Doyle

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

