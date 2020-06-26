Letter: Thank you, Governor Ducey

What a hypocrite! It’s ok for large crowds to gather unmasked (Trump’s rallies) because Ducey doesn’t want to interfere with anyone’s rights. But if you own a bar or a restaurant and are not stopping large groups of people at your place of business then Ducey will sick the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on you. Time for Ducey to go.
James Doyle
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
