Letter: Thank you Governor Ducey

Dear Governor Ducey,
Thank you for your thoughtful article. As a lifelong Democrat and progressive liberal my advice is sincere. I respect Republicans like McCain, Goldwater, Eisenhauer, and Buckley because I believe their positions were based on support for the Constitution and the American people. Your party needs to return to a position of respect. Then we can effectively reach across the aisle and reach positive compromises.
Supporting those who advocate for American as a white, Christian county will not earn you that respect. That position is based on fear, racism, xenophobia and a desire to retain voters at all costs.
I am comfortable to living and working in communities that are diverse. I feel more confident in the future of the United States in a global economy. I find myself learning more about myself, my country, and my world.
Margaret Fusari
West side
