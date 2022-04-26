 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you, Hazardous Waste for wasting fuel

Re: Vehicle idling a waste of fuel by Stephen Kingsbury April 19,2022 letter to editor

We appreciate the City of Tucson's Hazardous waste event at Jacob Park April 9th. We saved batteries, old motor for several months waiting for an event close to us, as to not waste fuel for the disposal of our hazardous waste. Upon arriving, the line of cars was 40 deep, all idling, with only 1 line to drop of hazardous waste. What is wrong with this picture? People are so used to sitting in their idling cars at the drive-thru coffee shops, at the bank, picking up the kids from school, that it is second nature, to not think about this scenario, of being wasteful while trying not to be wasteful. Time for the city to rethink its hazardous waste events, making it more often & more places. Drivers need get out of their cars & stop idling. Check out iturnitoff.com

Christina Early

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

