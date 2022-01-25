 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thank you is not enough
View Comments

Letter: Thank you is not enough

  • Comments

Last Saturday I visited my sister at Banner UMC (tower 7). My negative expectations quickly turned very positive.

I want to personally thank Dr. Robert Koch, my sister's attending physician.

While visiting her in her room Dr. Hoch came in and proceeded to answer my dozen or so questions concerning her care. What doctor even DOES that these days! There are no words that come to mind to adequately express my gratitude to Dr. Hoch, the lady at the front desk who walked me to the room ( approx. 1/2 mile ), and to all the medical staff i met along the way.

As a veteran who receives excellent care at the local Tucson VA I wish to commend Banner Hospital for giving me a truly unique hospital experience.

Bob Wineland

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News