Letter: Thank you is not enough

Last Saturday I visited my sister at Banner UMC (tower 7). My negative expectations quickly turned very positive.
I want to personally thank Dr. Robert Koch, my sister's attending physician.
While visiting her in her room Dr. Hoch came in and proceeded to answer my dozen or so questions concerning her care. What doctor even DOES that these days! There are no words that come to mind to adequately express my gratitude to Dr. Hoch, the lady at the front desk who walked me to the room ( approx. 1/2 mile ), and to all the medical staff i met along the way.
As a veteran who receives excellent care at the local Tucson VA I wish to commend Banner Hospital for giving me a truly unique hospital experience.
Bob Wineland
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.