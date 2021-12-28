Letter: Thank You James Ford

Daily life can be overwhelming for so many of us that we can forget to thank those who work diligently to provide us with services. Of course, we (hopefully) thank those we encounter throughout the day. But what about those we typically don't see? For example, I go to bed and the Daily Star magically and without fail appears in the morning. James Ford always ensures The Star is waiting for me. I am a super early riser (I mean EARLY) and on several occasions have gone out to check for my paper and literally met James just as he gets to my driveway. He is so kind, cheerful, and friendly at "zero dark thirty". He makes a point to stop long enough to say "Good Morning" and "Have a good day" before continuing on his way to give others the same great service. Thank you , James for all you do.
Theresa Thayer
Southeast side
