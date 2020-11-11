Letter: Thank You, Katie Hobbs

I am so happy and proud of Katie Hobbs and her colleagues in many other states. I heard these election officials interviewed and was so relieved to hear them explain and defend the election process. Most of all it was a pleasure to hear them defend the thousands of people who are working long and hard hours to make this election fair and accurate no matter how long it takes. This was a difficult year due to the pandemic and their efforts were herculean. Every year, however, has its own problems which those who are paid and those who volunteer work tirelessly to resolve to keep our country safe.
Thank you, Katie Hobbs, and thank you to every single person in our state and in the USA who fulfilled the dreams of the US Constitution.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
