Letter: Thank you, Lute

Lute. Thank you.
Lute, you came to Tucson in 1983 to coach a basketball team, but instead, you built a community and a program. My dad bought season tickets the same year you started coaching and he’s had them ever since because the Arizona basketball family welcomed him. Thank you.
Lute, you inspired me to play & love basketball. I spent countless hours in McKale center watching 100s of games, at your summer basketball camps, or just walking around during hot days in college. I have memories as long as I can remember about the energy, passion, and pride of the Wildcat basketball community. Thank you.
Lute, you were the heart and soul. You started an annual program for players to spend the day with local Special Olympics athletes. Because my dad coached a team, I was able to tag along. What you said and did those days showed that being elite requires being humble. Being competitive requires being kind. Being a winning team requires a commmunity. Thank you.
Michelle Vock
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
