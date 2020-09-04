 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thank you, Lute
View Comments

Letter: Thank you, Lute

Lute. Thank you.

Lute, you came to Tucson in 1983 to coach a basketball team, but instead, you built a community and a program. My dad bought season tickets the same year you started coaching and he’s had them ever since because the Arizona basketball family welcomed him. Thank you.

Lute, you inspired me to play & love basketball. I spent countless hours in McKale center watching 100s of games, at your summer basketball camps, or just walking around during hot days in college. I have memories as long as I can remember about the energy, passion, and pride of the Wildcat basketball community. Thank you.

Lute, you were the heart and soul. You started an annual program for players to spend the day with local Special Olympics athletes. Because my dad coached a team, I was able to tag along. What you said and did those days showed that being elite requires being humble. Being competitive requires being kind. Being a winning team requires a commmunity. Thank you.

Michelle Vock

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Local-issues

Letter: Voting by mail

Relax Pima County! We have the best early voting system in the Country. Thanks to F. Ann Rodriguez our Pima County Recorder. She has done an e…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News