Letter: Thank you Mayor Romero
Letter: Thank you Mayor Romero

Thank you Mayor Romero for working to make face masks mandatory when in public. I will feel so much safer going out for all my essentials. I am horrified by anyone who thinks making them wear a face mask takes away their freedom. Nobody should be free to endanger the life of anyone else. Remember everyone who gave their lives to preserve freedom for us all. Every real American citizen should be proud to suffer a little inconvenience to protect America and promote economic recovery and personal security.

Margaret Fusari

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

