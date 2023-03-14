I so enjoyed reading Mr. Halliday's eloquent and experienced opinion on the reason SB1700 should not be passed. His 40 years of experience working in libraries have allowed him to see how each decade has continued to hold books, instead of parents, responsible for protecting the "innocence" of children. Is it innocence or ignorance they want to maintain? When a book is called to be censored, the reason it is found offensive should be seen as a teaching moment for a healthy discussion as to what the offense is. Those who are offended can choose not to select that book for their child's reading material. It feels unjust to completely remove it from a public place and deny people with differing feelings and thresholds from that information or viewpoint. Thank you Mr. Hallliday for reminding us that our librarians are educated, competent and have our best interests at heart. Let's use government funds to do something about our city infrastructures, water needs, housing and things that affect all of us.