Letter: Thank you neighbors
I'd like to send a BIG THANK YOU to the Anklam/Silverbell neighborhood who got together and sent so many boxes of pizza to all of the staff at St. Mary's Hospital on Saturday. These times are stressful and sometimes we forget the little kindnesses. How proud all of us at the hospital can be to have such a great group of neighbors. And the pizza was GREAT!

Brian Dean

Green Valley

