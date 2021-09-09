 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thank you, Northwest Fire District
View Comments

Letter: Thank you, Northwest Fire District

  • Comments

Northwest Fire District EMTs, THANK YOU for your actions Aug 23. That morning I was hit with severe pain in my lower abdoman and groin area. I called 911 and your EMTs arrived within 10 minutes and began treatment. Such pros at their job! They suggested I go to Oro Valley Hosp, since because of COVID they had fewer patients than Northwest Hospital. On the drive, staff remained by my side and kept me calm. They stayed by my side at the hosp until my admittance. I don't know which station responded but its near Thornydale and Cortero. THANK YOU!!!

Donald Mitchell

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Local-issues

Letter: Minimum wage

Joshua Jacobsen is to be congratulated for writing an intelligent, nuanced editorial on the minimum wage proposals currently being thrashed ov…

Local-issues

Letter: Too many people

As a 50-year-plus citizen of Tucson I'm finally writing of something that's been on my mind for years. Many years ago I traveled by car from A…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoffman imprecise

Jonathan Hoffman's opinion essay on herd immunity is overly nitpicky about what it takes to create herd immunity and is a sidewise boost to th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News