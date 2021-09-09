Letter: Thank you, Northwest Fire District

Northwest Fire District EMTs, THANK YOU for your actions Aug 23. That morning I was hit with severe pain in my lower abdoman and groin area. I called 911 and your EMTs arrived within 10 minutes and began treatment. Such pros at their job! They suggested I go to Oro Valley Hosp, since because of COVID they had fewer patients than Northwest Hospital. On the drive, staff remained by my side and kept me calm. They stayed by my side at the hosp until my admittance. I don't know which station responded but its near Thornydale and Cortero. THANK YOU!!!
Donald Mitchell
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.