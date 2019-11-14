Thank You for sponsoring/bringing the "Wall" to Tucson, Wife and I went Friday. Seeing my Friends and Brothers from 3 Tours on those Panels brought back many memories. The one I think about most had just received a letter from his Wife on Okinawa with a Picture of his newborn Baby. Moments later we loaded up for Operation Hump, November 5-9, 1965. Cordell Spencer was killed November 8th with Charlie Company, 1st Bn, 173rd Abn Bde, at least he had a chance to see a picture of his baby. Memorialized. in the Ballad by Big & Rich, "The 8th of November", the first Major Battle of the Vietnam War, 49 Paratroopers were killed in battle on that operation. Sitting back across the field looking at those Panels of Fallen Soldiers brought back the enormity of it all.
Thank you Pascua Yaqui Tribe and all the Volunteers who helped put this together
John Schmelzkopf
Northwest side
