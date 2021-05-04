Letter: Thank You Rural Metro

Last week I had a frightening medical emergency. When I called 911, the operator must have heard my panic and forwarded my call immediately to a paramedic who told me what to do. The Rural Metro team was at my door very quickly. They evaluated me right away, and took action., all while being calming and supportive, and professional in every way. In my anxiety, I did not note their names. I hope they read this note: Thank you guys. ! You were terrific! !
Ann Litsas
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.