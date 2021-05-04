 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank You Rural Metro
Letter: Thank You Rural Metro

Last week I had  a  frightening medical emergency. When I called  911, the operator must have heard my panic   and forwarded my call immediately to a  paramedic who told me what to do. The Rural Metro team was at my  door  very quickly.  They evaluated  me  right away,  and took action., all while  being calming and supportive,  and professional in every way. In my  anxiety, I did  not note their names.  I hope they read this note:  Thank you guys. ! You were terrific! !

Ann Litsas

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

