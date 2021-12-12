 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank You Senator Kelly
Letter: Thank You Senator Kelly

I drive the I-10 to Phoenix multiple times a week, and it always makes me nervous. Traffic accidents are a daily occurrence on that stretch of highway, and it is in dangerous need of expansion.

Thanks to Senator Mark Kelly, the bipartisan infrastructure deal updates and expands I-10 on that busy stretch of road, making it safer for drivers like me who use that road a lot.

The expansion of the I-10 will also support hundreds of local jobs, making a major economic impact here in Pima County. 

The bipartisan infrastructure bill is a good deal for folks across Arizona, and I am glad it has passed so that I-10 and other such projects can get started and Arizonans can get right to work.

I’m grateful that Senator Mark Kelly is fighting for Arizona in the U.S. Senate. 

Judy Gillies

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

