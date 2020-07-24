Letter: Thank you Sharon Bronson

For over 20 years, Sharon Bronson has been a champion for improving safety and quality of life in all of District 3 including the Flowing Wells Community. Since being elected, crime in Flowing Wells is lower than ever. She has improved awareness of, as well as access to, services for residents of District 3. We founded The Flowing Wells Neighborhood Association and Community Coalition in 1995 to address the concerns residents had about personal safety. Now in 2020, people feel safe and our efforts are focused largely on community information and initiatives improving quality of life. Before Sharon joined as a Pima County Supervisor, Flowing Wells was largely ignored. Now, we are so proud to have a community center, library, parks, street lighting and so many other infrastructure improvements to serve our large number of seniors, kids and families with the services they pay and deserve. We urge voters for four more years with Sharon!
Kevin and Marie Daily
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
