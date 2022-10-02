 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you Star!

Thank you for the Arizona Daily Star! I'm hearing so much criticism about what ISN'T in the paper these days! In this very digital age, I really appreciate the 'truth' in actual, factual print. It's wonderful that we can share our opinions in letters. columns, & Zoom discussions. I really enjoyed the virtual sharing about the Buffalo Soldiers a while back. We are even encouraged to share our spiritual thoughts in the 'Home and life' section on Sundays.

Puzzles, comics, and horoscopes are okay, even entertaining, but the open, honest, & human sharing of transparency is what is really most important to me. I may not always agree with others say, but I certainly value our right to join in on the current goings on in this city and in this country.

Isn't that what real freedom is? This newspaper is a gift for everyone who reads!

Janice Campos

Foothills

