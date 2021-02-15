Letter: Thank You TCC Staff and Organizers

Before entering the TCC, I was certain that the wait for my first Covid vaccine would be a nightmare which would take forever and put me in a line of potential illness. On the contrary! I was immediately greeted by a woman who asked my appointment time and name and told to follow the few people ahead of me. I answered a few questions, got a mask, and continued to a man who gave information necessary for the current shot and the second one. I was told to continue to a table where I was given my vaccine and led to a room to wait for 15 minutes in case of a reaction. I was out in under 30 minutes. TCC was so well organized and all people staffing, volunteers and others, were warm, friendly, and helpful. Kudos to all for making this experience so very positive!
Barbara Mongan
West side
