During the major storm of July 23rd, the electricity to my whole neighborhood went out. Then 20 minutes later, it came back on and stayed on. To me this shows how resilient TEP systems are, and how they try their best to make sure we have electricity to survive in the desert.
The following day, I noticed a hazardous condition affecting the power line to our home. We still had electricity, but it needed prompt repair. I called TEP and 2 hours later, Dustin from TEP was at the door. He quickly fixed it and thanked me for calling it in before something serious happened.
I am very impressed with TEP's service.
Robert Seaberg
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.