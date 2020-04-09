Letter: Thank you, the Star remains terrific!
View Comments

Letter: Thank you, the Star remains terrific!

Sometimes it is easy to not appreciate those things closest to you. I grew up in Tucson, but spent much of my life in Phoenix; now retired back here. I have subscribed to the Star for many years. This last week I decided to subscribe to Sunday edition of the Phoenix newspaper. I thought I could keep up with happenings where I used to live and work. Last Sunday I got both the Star and Phoenix paper. I was shocked. They were both the same size! The Tucson area has one-quarter the population of Phoenix and the circulation also probably reflects the market size. Yet, the quantity of news was the same. More importantly, the Star's quality was better! Thank you for maintaining quality, quantity, and integrity in this time of adversity for all media. You are a true Tucson treasure.

Ray Lindstrom

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News