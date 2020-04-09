Letter: Thank you, the Star remains terrific!

Sometimes it is easy to not appreciate those things closest to you. I grew up in Tucson, but spent much of my life in Phoenix; now retired back here. I have subscribed to the Star for many years. This last week I decided to subscribe to Sunday edition of the Phoenix newspaper. I thought I could keep up with happenings where I used to live and work. Last Sunday I got both the Star and Phoenix paper. I was shocked. They were both the same size! The Tucson area has one-quarter the population of Phoenix and the circulation also probably reflects the market size. Yet, the quantity of news was the same. More importantly, the Star's quality was better! Thank you for maintaining quality, quantity, and integrity in this time of adversity for all media. You are a true Tucson treasure.
Ray Lindstrom
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
