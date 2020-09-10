Letter: Thank you, Tim Stellar, for exposing McSally lies

Re: the Sept. 6 article "World View destined for great things despite misleading attacks from GOP."
Tim Stellar provided a community service in Sunday’s Star by exposing the bald-faced lies appointed Senator McSally is broadcasting daily to undermine the U.S. Senate election in Arizona! In an often-repeated TV ad she accuses Democratic Senatorial candidate, Mark Kelly, of pocketing $15 million of tax-payer dollars, a charge that is absolutely baseless. Such lies should not be allowed to stand in public discourse. Her slogan , “ He’ll do anything for a buck, say anything for a vote,” is reminiscent of comments by her mentor, Donald Trump, who constantly projects his own criminal thoughts and intentions onto his opponents. Thank you, Tim, for providing the facts, that totally disprove McSally’s falsehoods.
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!