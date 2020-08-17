You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Thank you Tim Steller
Letter: Thank you Tim Steller

Tim Steller is keeping them honest - he deserves our thanks. His August 7 story about the McSally/Kelly debates debated gave me a chuckle. McSally chiding Kelly about the importance of Arizonans hearing directly from the candidates is laughable given her last town hall appearance was in February 2017 - when she was our representative for CD2. Her extended absence from Pima County has earned her the moniker Martha McMissing in this household. In his August 9 article, Tim goes on to debunk McSally's recent campaign adds alleging Kelly lined his pockets with Pima County tax dollars. Thanks Tim for the legwork and honest reporting.

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

