Letter: Thank you to a front line worker

I would like to sing the praises of Art Martin, the executive director of Brookdale Santa Catalina, an independent and assisted living facility in the Foothills. He and his team have managed to keep the many seniors on the campus COVID free. Additionally, the site was part of the Big Horn Fire evacuation. Art worked relentlessly to make sure he had the ability to evacuate the independent and assisted living facilities, making sure every resident would have housing that met their needs if forced out. Luckily through his work with the fire incident commander the facility did not have to evacuate.
He is now working with Pima County Health to get all residents tested to make sure that as infection rates increase on the outside his residents are still free from the virus. His care and concern for my 93-year-old mother has meant one less thing for me to stress over. Words cannot express our gratitude for his and the Brookdale teams care of our most precious being.
Sherry Steele
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
