Letter: Thank you to food and beverage workers
Letter: Thank you to food and beverage workers

Here in Arizona, the heroic work of our medical professionals and first responders has been remarkable to watch. Their tireless effort to confront COVID-19 is an act of selflessness on a level rarely seen.

Concurrently, there’s a group of workers tackling a different challenge – those that must remain at their post to provide products and services that are essential to our livelihood. Food and beverage manufacturing personnel, farmers, and truck drivers are working around the clock to get us our groceries. Stock workers are hustling to put items on the shelves. Cashiers, counter attendants, managers, and assistant managers are working double-time.

The work of these individuals often goes unnoticed, but they’re critical to helping us maintain a sense of normalcy as we battle this pandemic.

We at the Arizona Beverage Association salute these workers and their continued resilience, and we encourage everyone to give a “thank you” to one of these folks when you see them.

Palmer Nackard

President

Arizona Beverage Association

Palmer Nackard

President

Arizona Beverage Association

Downtown

Downtown

Tags

