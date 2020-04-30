Letter: Thank you to Hospital Chaplains
Letter: Thank you to Hospital Chaplains

There has been a great amount of well deserved publicity thanking doctors, nurses and health care workers for all they have done during this pandemic. Let's extend this same appreciation to our Hospital Chaplains who are also on the front lines of health care. A good friend of mine has two daughters who are Methodist Ministers doing this job every day. They and their families also need our prayers and support. They are risking their health to console and care for all those who need them during this difficult time.

Janet Wilcox

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

