Letter: Thank You to Mr. Clark and Dr. Burgess

Re: the Feb. 14 article "Small group should not derail zoo improvements."
I can't thank you enough for your op-ed on February 14 about the ongoing zoo improvements and imminent expansion. What a Valentine's present to all of us who cherish our Reid Park and Zoo! I have always had trouble finding the right words to present in a letter to the editor, so just let me just cheat and echo everything these guys just said in their piece.
I want to encourage everyone to give his or her opinions and ideas for future park improvements - come to study sessions, or send in your thoughts. With some real teamwork, we can all help not only the zoo but the park become better than ever! Check out the zoo website while you're at it and see all of the incredible drawings and illustrations of the zoo improvements. An improved park and zoo should make all of us even more proud to be a Tucsonan!
Larry Holcomb
Foothills
