Letter: Thank you to the VA Hospital

I want to express my gratitude to the surgical team at the SAVAHCS, otherwise known as the VA Hospital in Tucson. I have been well cared for by the doctors and the entire staff at both the hospital and the Northwest VA Clinic on Ina Road for my health care for about five years. I recently had surgery and cannot say enough good things about the surgeon’s skill and excellent follow-up care that I received from the surgical team.
Thank you VA for your service to veterans!
Bill Doran
SaddleBrooke
