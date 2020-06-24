Letter: Thank you Tucson Brush and Bulky

Thank you Tucson Brush and Bulky for once again providing us all the opportunity to clean out unnecessary stuff in our homes, yards, garages and sheds. You know, the kind of stuff that gets in our way. I think it helps us all to reflect upon what is really important and needed in our lives and just maybe someone else may want or need it before the big truck arrives to scoop it up. Now we can focus on cleaning out our mind, heart and soul of bias and negativism toward one another. Why are we hanging on to some of that “ stuff.” Are you up for it Tucson? Of course we are!
Nancy Blanchard
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
