Letter: Thank you Tucson School Board

I breathe a sigh of relief as my grandchild heads to first grade after spending kindergarten on zoom. Thank you to the Tucson Unified School District Board for standing on the side of safety for kids and staff by requiring masks. TUSD followed the evidence. Pima County Health Department July 29 advisory said that Pima County has substantial transmission and “strongly recommends that all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks indoors at all times during school regardless of vaccination status.” In addition, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association in its July 29, 2021 ”Children and COVID 19: State Data Report” reports that AZ COVID youth illness rate is 7th worst in the nation. When kids are tested for COVID in AZ now 17.5% of their tests are positive. Of the 11 states reporting AZ is second worst.
Thanks to TUSD for safeguarding children and staff and their families.
Kay Davis
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.