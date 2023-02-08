Recently I read Dr. Barton Goldsmith's column about coping with the sadness of isolation that comes from losing loved ones and all of the time spent socially isolated during the pandemic. He talks about ways in which we can all be more positive, I find his articles in general to be most helpful to anyone who is dealing with loneliness, sadness, losses & grief issues. Some of us still do not feel comfortable in crowded situations.

People continue to die from Covid,, so even thought he government is no longer going to continue economical support, it does not mean that it no longer exists, There are those of us who have compromised immune systems, and we must find ways to find emotional support and it is so helpful to hear words of encouragement,

Thanks to the Daily star for providing such a great columnist!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.