Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republicans nuclear war

Letter: Republicans nuclear war

So, Republican Paul Gosar wants to investigate General Mark Milley, the United States Chief of Staff, calling him a "traitor". General Milley,…

Letter: State Senate Tirade

Letter: State Senate Tirade

On January 30th I heard a discussion in our state senate between Wendy Rogers and a fellow senate member. This quickly turned into a supercili…

Comments may be used in print.