Letter: Thank You

I would like to thank Cheryl Kelli for her insightful op ed in today's (9.22.2022) Star on Homelesness in Tucson. I would also like to thank the Arizona STAR for publishing it. Here's a human problem, right here,, right now. Maybe the STAR has staff that can enlarge our understanding.

I live in Green Valley, and for more than a month, I have watched a solitary woman camped under a tree on her little marttress in the Monsoon rains (just north of the intersection of Valencia and Campbell) Every time I drive by, I have wondered: whoi is she, why is she homeless, how she gets by. She is older. And I wonder, how many older people are being priced out of accommodation?

I hope the STAR can help so that, maybe we all can find ways to be good neighbors.

Claudette Haney

Green Valley