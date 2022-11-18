Letter: Thank you

I want to thank the voters for electing me to the Pima Community College Governing Board. I appreciate your trust. I will work hard to represent your voices. My priorities are to increase student enrollment, to support college employees, to ensure transparency and accountability, and to advance an independent and effective Board.

I commend Demion Clinco on a hard-run race and thank him for his service. While we may diverge in some areas, we are aligned that PCC must remain a preeminent institution that meets the needs of our students and our community. I appreciate Demion’s commitment to the College and his positive wishes for the new board.

Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign. And, thank you to those who supported my opponent. This race demonstrated how deeply the community cares about and is invested in the long-term success and well-being of Pima College. I pledge to listen respectfully and to work diligently to build bridges and foster a strong future for the College.

Theresa Riel

