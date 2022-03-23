Letter: Thank you

Tim Stellar came to our camp between Congress Avenue and St Mary's. He interviewed Outbak (William Greenaway III) and I. I would like to thank him.
Four days ago, I was handed the key to my apartment from my case worker, Selene. She is a housing coordinator who works for Community Partners, Inc. I believe it was his article that led to me being housed, permanently. also have to thank Alex Mendoza of the Pima County Housing. And Outbak, as well as the rest of my street family, for helping me survive up till now.
I hope Tim continues to speak to those living on the streets here in Tucson. Tim was very kind, and we enjoyed talking to him. After reading his article, we realized there are alot of people, that are trying to help. We didn't realize the amount of money that could be received from the federal government. May Tucson, Pima County, and Arizona be able receive this money and use it wisely.
Michelle LaLone
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.