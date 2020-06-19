Letter: Thank you
View Comments

Letter: Thank you

Good morning Tucson. Thank you Hotshots for 3+ days in over 100 degree temperatures to protect us and our homes. However, you were not alone. We must also recognize the tremendous support of all public servants that assisted in your fantastic accomplishment. Local firefighters, traffic controllers, utility workers, the media, military personnel and installations and so many citizen volunteers. All of you brought us clearer skies this morning. My sincere gratitude to all.

Merlin Cohen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News