Letter: Thank you

Good morning Tucson. Thank you Hotshots for 3+ days in over 100 degree temperatures to protect us and our homes. However, you were not alone. We must also recognize the tremendous support of all public servants that assisted in your fantastic accomplishment. Local firefighters, traffic controllers, utility workers, the media, military personnel and installations and so many citizen volunteers. All of you brought us clearer skies this morning. My sincere gratitude to all.
Merlin Cohen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
