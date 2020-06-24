Letter: Thankful for Arizona Daily Star

It is easy to take our daily paper for granted. Many communities have lost their local paper and with that the coverage of local issues that have an impact on daily life. It is vital that independent reporters keep an eye on governmental actions so that citizens stay informed. Local laws can have a significant impact on the community. An example of of the value of local reporting appears in Sunday's paper of the article by Tim Steller on the UA's Center for the Philosophy of Freedom. Hasan Minhaj has an episode on Netflix's Patriot Act on the value of local newspapers and the demise of so many. It is worth watching.
Elias Toubassi
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
