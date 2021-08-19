 Skip to main content
Letter: Thankful for Joe Biden
The reoccupation of Afghanistan in one day, one week, one month - it doesn't matter! Americans are being returned home without casualty. Instead, let's say the US thought, "The Taliban is going to rush in, let's send another 20,000 troops and hold them back, so we can evacuate over a month. Casualties all over the place. Then what would the critics say?

If you want to talk about lack of leadership, talk about the 622,000 deaths from COVID, and a leader who won't wear a mask, "because it makes me look weak."

We have a strong leader now, thank goodness for President Joe Biden.

James Torrey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

