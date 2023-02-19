Driving north on 6th Ave. by the Children's Museum, I spotted a mother parked on the east side of the street use her leg to corral her toddler and keep the child from running into traffic while the mother grabbed her purse. I immediately slowed down, understanding how unpredictable children can be. I was relieved to see the cars behind me also slow down – they saw what I saw. This happened where paint, planters, and posts are installed to help families get to and from the museum safely every day. I read the safety improvements are one reason the St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled. Parade organizers say they wish the City would have consulted them about the street changes. I'm sorry for the organizers and revelers who won't be able to enjoy the parade, but I'm glad for those safety improvements. They did what they are meant to do by slowing everyone down forcing us to pay attention in case the unexpected happens.