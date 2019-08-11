Tucson is truly lucky to have the Star.
I lived many years in Rochester NY, a media desert and the home of Gannett and Gatehouse Media, which just merged. (Rochester used to be Ganett's flagship paper) Rochester has NO investigative reporting or local issue coverage (fired the newsroom almost completely), a tiny "paper" which costs $2.50 daily and literally reprints USA Today (A.K.A the McPaper) as the inside section. Their e-delivered paper is replete with clickbait and bogus "stories" and of course ads. Needless to say their readership is dwindling. It's upsetting to think over 100 other U.S. cities are in the same sinking boat.
Sad because an informed electorate is what a news organization should support and is essential for a thriving democracy.
So... the next time you want to complain about your local paper, Tucson, remember it can get a whole lot worse.
richard eaton
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.