Letter: Thanks AZ Republicans for lowering my state income taxes

Last year, the Republican controlled AZ legislature, without any Democrat votes, passed H.B. 2757 reducing state income taxes and aligning state income tax standard deductions to be with those that were increased by President Trump's 2017 federal tax cuts and reforms. The federal income tax standard deduction for a married couple doubled from $12,200 to $24,400. Many states, including AZ, did not follow and kept using the older lower federal standard deductions. They were conforming to a pretax reform version of the Internal Revenue Code. Arizona uses federal adjusted gross income as the starting point for state tax calculations, updating the state’s conformity date without making any other changes made for tax increases of $155 million. Arizona will return that additional revenue, along with the anticipated new revenue from online sales tax collections, to taxpayers through rate cuts, a higher standard deduction, and the replacement of dependent exemptions with a new child tax credit. For 2019, my state refund jumped by over $400. Thanks Republicans!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.