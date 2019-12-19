Letter: Thanks AZ Star for assisting in Impeachment of Pres. Trump
Letter: Thanks AZ Star for assisting in Impeachment of Pres. Trump

Back before last November's election, the AZ Star's Editorial Board, including President and Publisher John D'Orlando and Sarah Gassen, endorsed all Democrats for Congress for southern Arizona. That included Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O'Halleran for the U.S. House of Representatives. All have supported the Impeachment "inquiry" of President Trump. The Star's endorsement of all Democrats for Congress helped them to win a majority in the House of Representatives. The Star was not ignorant to the fact that many Democrats in Congress had previously stated they would impeach Trump if they had the majority. Well, now they do and now they are impeaching Trump! Meanwhile, there is no legislation being passed on the new trade deals that Trump negotiated with Mexico and Canada, no Infrastructure legislation being passed, etc. The partisan rift among Democrats and Republicans in Congress is wide and getting wider because of partisan impeachment. So thanks to the AZ Star for helping to ferment this. And, they will likely endorse all Democrats again in 2020, including for President!

Alice Moreno

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

