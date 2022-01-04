Letter: Thanks AZ. Star Newspaper Carriers

Happy New Years and Many Thanks to Newspaper Carrier Richard Oren. I very much enjoy reading my hard copy print of the newspaper on weekends, and it is always there in the middle of my driveway, early in the morning. The delivery of the Newspaper is much appreciated.
While I am on this topic, a special thank you to all the Letter Carriers (USPS) in Tucson. This is also a tough job, and they need to receive credit and a hardy Thank You as Well.
David Keating
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.