A Big Shout Out and Thank You to all the Dedicated Workers of Tucson Environmental Services that provide Brush and Bulky Pickup Services to our Local Community . They keep our neighborhoods cleaner, more attractive and safer. They also work outdoors in very difficult weather conditions (Hot or Cold). A Thankless Job. To the City and Tucson Leadership, these hard working individuals are some of your finest employees and need to be recognized.
Also, a Big Thanks to all the Waste and Recycling Drivers, Landfill Workers and Support Staff. They carry the Load, weekly and keep us all clean and fresh. Viva City of Tucson Environmental & General Services !!!
David Keating
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.