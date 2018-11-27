For almost 20 years we tried to get the county to fix Thornydale Road from Cortaro to Tangerine. El Tour de Tucson decides to use this same road this year and all of a sudden construction crews show up and it's milled and paved! So, if the streets in your neighborhood are in bad shape, get El Tour to come through. Also, when you get your registration for your vehicle, note where the Vehicle License Tax funds are distributed: 49.18 percent goes to county/city and town general funds! Only 14.38 percent goes to county roads. Don't you think those numbers should be reversed? And they wonder why Prop. 463 didn't pass. It's a trust issue.
Eddie Popovitch
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.