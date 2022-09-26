Letter: Thanks for being bias

It’s refreshing to see that letters to the editors get seen. However, they seem to be bias. The crossword and Criptoquip puzzles are back to be in print. Someone listened to the readers. It seems like you only listened to the ones you wanted to hear. In a very straightforward sentence “Comics will continue to run at the size and number they are now.” Your statement about how the puzzle players depended on them to start their day was commendable. It shows how you feel about the rest of us who depended on the comics to start our day with a smile.