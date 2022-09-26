 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks for being bias

It’s refreshing to see that letters to the editors get seen. However, they seem to be bias. The crossword and Criptoquip puzzles are back to be in print. Someone listened to the readers. It seems like you only listened to the ones you wanted to hear. In a very straightforward sentence “Comics will continue to run at the size and number they are now.” Your statement about how the puzzle players depended on them to start their day was commendable. It shows how you feel about the rest of us who depended on the comics to start our day with a smile.

I think starting your day with a smile is very important nowadays. Please return the comics back to the original format.

Bob Wolf

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

